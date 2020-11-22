Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $558.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

