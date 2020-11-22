Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $38.81 or 0.00213033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $328.74 million and $35.48 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00163388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00966852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00189654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00093717 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00367846 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

