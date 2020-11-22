Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 0.9% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $2,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $3.96 on Friday, hitting $202.73. The company had a trading volume of 763,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,490. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $218.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

