LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LafargeHolcim from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LafargeHolcim has a consensus rating of Buy.

LafargeHolcim stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

