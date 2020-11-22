Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $266,653.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $557,659.56.

On Friday, October 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $265,812.84.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52.

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

