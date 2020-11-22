Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $356.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.06 and a 200 day moving average of $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

