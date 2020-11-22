Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Legrand has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

