Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Buy at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.12.
LXRX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 314,823 shares in the last quarter.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
