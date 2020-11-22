Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Buy at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.59. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 104,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 314,823 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.