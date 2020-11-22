LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 million, a PE ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.