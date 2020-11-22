LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.63.
LPTH opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 million, a PE ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
