Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $2,654,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

