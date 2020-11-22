Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 5.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,654,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,420. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

