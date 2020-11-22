Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $577,491.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,807,432.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,613. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

