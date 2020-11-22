M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of M3 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

M3 stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. M3 has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

M3 Company Profile

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

