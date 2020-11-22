Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 2.07% of Match Group worth $194,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Match Group by 126.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -197.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

