McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $214.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.27. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

