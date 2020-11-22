McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCK. Barclays raised McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.86.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $169.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,438.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

