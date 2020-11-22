MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, DEx.top and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00078796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00023037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00378163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.70 or 0.02941957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00027019 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Upbit, Coinsuper, Kryptono, IDEX, Bittrex, CPDAX, Gate.io, Coinrail and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

