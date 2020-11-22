Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLCO. CLSA lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.69.

MLCO stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

