Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of MGEN opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.