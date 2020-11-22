Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $9.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

TAP traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.