Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after buying an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,985,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,997,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.