MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.54.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,688,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at $109,093,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock worth $84,518,323. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.