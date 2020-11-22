Motco Acquires 1,357 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Motco grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 343.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

DUK opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

