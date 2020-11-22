Motco Acquires 250 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of GPC opened at $96.96 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

