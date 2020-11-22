Motco Acquires 989 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Motco’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

