Motco Buys 356 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motco grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

