Motco Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Motco grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

PEG stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

