Motco Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Motco grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,617.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,511.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

