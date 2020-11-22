Motco Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Motco lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $85.79 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

