Motco Purchases 1,515 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motco grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,695. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

