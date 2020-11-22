Motco Purchases 634 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Motco grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.