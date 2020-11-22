Motco Purchases 7,099 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Motco boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,007 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,269. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

