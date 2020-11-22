Motco Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.