Motco Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

HON opened at $202.00 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average is $158.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

