Motco Sells 203 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $405.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

