Motco Sells 214 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motco lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $3,241,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

