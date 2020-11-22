Motco Sells 2,641 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motco lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.04 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $234.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.74.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $3,111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,598,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,087,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,686 shares of company stock valued at $145,362,735 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

