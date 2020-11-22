MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 25.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $400.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.44 and a 200 day moving average of $354.62. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.