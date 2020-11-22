Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 20,650 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $204,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gogo alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of Gogo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,440,872.00.

GOGO opened at $9.42 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 453,184 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gogo by 110.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.