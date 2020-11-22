National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 660,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NBHC opened at $32.74 on Friday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 674.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Bank by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Bank by 70.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Bank by 202.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 40.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

