National Securities Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Neutral

National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $959.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Agilysys by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agilysys by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

