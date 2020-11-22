Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded DocuSign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.78.

DocuSign stock opened at $221.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $147,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

