Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded DocuSign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.78.

DocuSign stock opened at $221.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $147,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit