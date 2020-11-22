Nestree Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $449,069.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,198.04 or 0.99885568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003133 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002465 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000306 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,749,597 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.