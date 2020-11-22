Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.59 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005493 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $90.86 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 90,790,079 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

