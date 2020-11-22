New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,497 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.53% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $125,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $184.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

