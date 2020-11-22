NIKE, Inc. (NKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 29th

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the footwear maker on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NIKE has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,776 shares of company stock worth $95,983,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

