Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $43.02.
Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile
