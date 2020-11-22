Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit