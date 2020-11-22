Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.24.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
