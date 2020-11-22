Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

