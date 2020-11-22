Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.08-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $43-43.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.09 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE OOMA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

