Oppenheimer Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $155.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.48.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.